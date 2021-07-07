Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 8, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 8, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ASIAN CLOTHING & TAILORING 622 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MONROE LAMGADE, GHANA SHYAM 620 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MONROE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CURRY, HASAAN ISAIAH 888 GENESEE PARK BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - WATKINS, NYZHAYA TASHEA 695 RAMONA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo