Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 7-8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 7, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT PICCIRILLO, LOUIE J 1308 HILLPARK CENTER, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $338.00 RAMOS, JOSHUA 1130 GOODMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $926.00 RORABAUGH, BRADLEY K 1121 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $896.00 SHARP, XAVIER D 182 FULTON AVENUE, ...

