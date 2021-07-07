Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 8, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 8, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BOOTH, ANN MARIE Favor: BOOTH, MICHAEL 163 ANGELUS DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 NYHAN, MARK S Favor: USA/IRS RINAUDO, JASON Favor: USA/IRS SHAWELLIOTT, MATTIEREE Favor: USA/IRS STUDLEY, DAVID E Favor: USA/IRS STUDLEY, MICHELA F Favor: USA/IRS WILSON, MONICA L Favor: USA/IRS

