Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 25, 2021  130 NOT PROVIDED 45 WEBSTER COMMONS BOULEVARD LLC Property Address: 45  COMMONS BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $820,000.00 ADAMS, DAVID J & ADAMS, PATRICIA A Property Address: 11 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $225,000.00 BASILE, BRUCE B & TUMMINELLI, LAURA Property Address: 594 HILLS POND ...

