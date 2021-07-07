Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 7, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 8, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY AJX MORTGAGE TRUST II Appoints: GREGORY FUNDING LLC KILIMNICK, NECHIE Appoints: KILIMNICK, JOSEPH B RAMIREZ, HARRIET J Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W RAMIREZ, ROBERT Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W RICHARDSON, ROBERT E Appoints: CASE, ROBIN

