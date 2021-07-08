Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Pseudonym: PB-7 Doe v. Amherst Central School District

Fourth Department – Pseudonym: PB-7 Doe v. Amherst Central School District

July 8, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pseudonym Factors – Minimizing prejudice and public access PB-7 Doe v. Amherst Central School District CA 20-00117 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced a personally injury action pursuant to the Child Victims Act alleging that she was sexually abused over a period of several years while attending ...

