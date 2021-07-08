Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Dodge v. Baker

Fourth Department – Restrictive covenants: Dodge v. Baker

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restrictive covenants Transfers of title – Corporate dissolution Dodge v. Baker CA 19-02169 Appealed from Supreme Court, Wayne County Background: The parties have adjoining properties which can be traced to one original grantor. The parties obtained title to their property through chains of title and both properties are subject to two ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo