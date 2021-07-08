Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Second felony offender: People v. Dodson

Fourth Department – Second felony offender: People v. Dodson

By: Daily Record Staff July 8, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Second felony offender Predicate felony – Complete record People v. Dodson KA 19-00930 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced as a second felony offender based on a prior conviction in the State of ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo