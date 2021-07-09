Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / 2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

2 Haitian Americans detained in slaying of Haiti president

By: The Associated Press EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN July 9, 2021 0

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port au Prince — have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti's president, Haitian officials said Thursday. James Solages and Joseph Vincent were among 17 suspects detained in the brazen ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo