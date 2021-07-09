Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

Biden set to sign competition order targeting big business

By: The Associated Press AAMER MADHANI July 9, 2021 0

President Joe Biden is set to sign on Friday an executive order that the White House bills as an effort to target anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy while boosting workers' wages and consumer protections. The sweeping order includes 72 actions and recommendations that the White House says "will lower ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo