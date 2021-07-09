Fourth Department – Plea colloquy: People v. Grosse Rhode

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
July 9, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea colloquy Mental health – Monosyllabic responses People v. Grosse Rhode KA 19-01691 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and leaving the scene of an incident resulting in serious physical injury without reporting. The defendant argues that his monosyllabic responses to the court’s ...

