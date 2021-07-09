Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Here’s why your firm needs to be in the cloud

Here’s why your firm needs to be in the cloud

By: Nicole Black July 9, 2021 0

If you’re familiar with my column you know that I have been urging lawyers to learn about — and use — technology for over a decade now. I always stress how important it is for lawyers to educate themselves about the technologies available for use in their law practice and to make informed decisions regarding ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo