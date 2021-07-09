Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 29, 2021 100 14450 MCMAHON, JOHN III to MCMAHON, JOHN M IV Property Address: 15 GEORGE STREET, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12522 Page: 0138 Tax Account: 153.17-1-19 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 OREILLY, LINDA to OREILLY, PATRICK Property Address: 9 WHEATFIELD CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12521 Page: 0409 Tax Account: 166.08-1-48 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES ...

