Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 10, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE RENT A GUARD TEMP AGENCY BODYGUARD 107 CHILI AVENUE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14619 MONROE HARDMON, DAVID UPFRONT TRANSPORTATION 1153 GARSON AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE HARDMON, DAVID YOUR DESIRES FRAGRANCE & APPAREL 1153 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE HARDMON, DAVID 1153 GARSON AVENUE, ROCHSTER NY 14609 ...

