Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 10-11, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 10, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BRITTON, GARRY P 1161 FRAWLEY DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $3,833.49 BUSSEY, DIAMOND P 130 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $2,539.10 CHEN, STEVE SHEN et al Favor: PARK CITY ...

