Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 11, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 11, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN BRUMAGHIM, JOHN Favor: VERWEIRE, JAMES Amount: $13,175.00 68 AMSTERDAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo