Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 29, 2021  145 NOT PROVIDED ALLEGRO, ANNALISA M Property Address: 16 PITTSFORD MANOR LANE, , NY 14534, PITTSFORD NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 AMICO, BENJAMIN J JR & AMICO, RENATA S Property Address: 15 JERSEY BLACK CIRCLE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $4,677.03 CASPER, JESSE D Property Address: 150 EDGEMONT ...

