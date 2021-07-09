Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 10-11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 10, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY FANCIULLO, NANCY Appoints: FANCIULLO, SCOTT HSU, ALEXANDER P Appoints: HSU, JOHN Powers of Attorney Recorded June 11, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BROGAN, ALICE B Appoints: FRISBEE, PAMELA LATORRE, FRANCINE A Appoints: ESTABROOKS, NATALIE LENHARD, DONALD L Appoints: DEWEY, ROBERTA LENHARD, GAY H Appoints: DEWEY, ROBERTA SPENCER, EDWARD A Appoints: SPENCER, MARIE A US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT ...

