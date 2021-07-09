Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial granted in robbery case

New trial granted in robbery case

By: Bennett Loudon July 9, 2021 0

A state appeals court has granted a new trial in a robbery case because the judge failed to properly vet the defendant’s complaints about his court-appointed lawyer. Defendant Richard Darwish was convicted in Onondaga County Court in August 2017 of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, second-degree escape, and ...

