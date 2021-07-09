Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press ANGELA CHARLTON July 9, 2021

PARIS (AP) — Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday along one of the French capital's most upscale ...

