Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Free Exercise Clause: A.H. v. French

Second Circuit – Free Exercise Clause: A.H. v. French

By: Daily Record Staff July 9, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Free Exercise Clause School tuition program – Preliminary injunction A.H. v. French 21-87 Judges Jacobs, Sullivan, and Menashi Background: The petitioners brought suit seeking injunctive relief claiming that the denials of their respective sending districts for high-school tuition funding under a tuition program was a violation of their rights to the free ...

