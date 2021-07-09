Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

By: The Associated Press July 9, 2021 0

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman who was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a ...

