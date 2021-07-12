Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Ibrahim

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Reasonable suspicion – Search People v. Ibrahim KA 20-01369 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia. The case arose when a trooper, who stopped a vehicle in ...

