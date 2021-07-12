Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 30, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 30, 2021 93 14420 COON, KRISTIN P et ano to JOHNSON, GARY E Property Address: 29 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12522 Page: 0629 Tax Account: 054.17-2-32 Full Sale Price: $167,967.00 PRINCE-STEFFEN, MICHELE E to CAMPBELL, ANNA et ano Property Address: 17 BERRY GROVE LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12522 Page: 0666 Tax Account: ...

