Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 14, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EFFECTIVE EFFORT 4 KILKENNY COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - BARTKOWSKI, SCOTT 4 KILKENNY COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - PASSION & DESIRE 530 HAZELWOOD TERRACE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BLAKE, BRITNY 530 HAZELWOOD TERRACE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - SIPS 1200 ATTRIDGE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo