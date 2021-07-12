Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 14, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN 980 CHINA CHEF INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,857.34 PLUM HOUSE 686 INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,051.42 LIEN RELEASE BALLOU, MARGARET M Favor: USA/IRS IBBETSON, MICAH Favor: USA/IRS IBBETSON, MICAH Favor: USA/IRS IBBETSON, MICAH J Favor: USA/IRS IBBETSON, MICAH J Favor: USA/IRS ROSICA, WILLIAM R Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 292 NORIDGE DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 RYAN, VALERIE E Favor: USA/IRS SHAUGHNESSY, PATRICK M Favor: ...

