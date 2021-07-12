Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 30, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 30, 2021  132 NOT PROVIDED ARMSTRONG FINLEY, CAROL ANN Property Address: 175 BOCK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $10,000.00 ARNOLD, JESSICA BRIANNE & ARNOLD, KEVIN Property Address: 12 HIGH STREET, SWEDEN NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $202,500.00 BARLETTE, KIMBERLY A & COYENDALL, KIMBERLY A Property Address: 45 FALLWOOD TERRACE, PARMA NY Lender: WIT ...

