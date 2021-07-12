Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 14-15, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 14-15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 14, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CREGO, JOHN JR Appoints: CREGO, JOHN ERAMUS, RUTA Appoints: FREDERICK, ROBERT P FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA GROCK, MARY ELLEN Appoints: MAZZEO, JOSEPH P HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA KOZLOWSKI, CHARLENE S Appoints: CICERO, SUSAN L KOZLOWSKI, JOSEPH F Appoints: CICERO, SUSAN L MORGAN STANLEY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo