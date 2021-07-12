Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – National Bank Act: Lacewell v. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit National Bank Act Special-purpose bank charters – Business of banking – Article III standing Lacewell v. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency 19-4271 Judges Leval, Lynch, and Bianco Background: The plaintiff is the superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services. He commenced an against the defendants challenging a ...

