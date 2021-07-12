Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 12, 2021

Upcoming Foreclosures as of July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 12, 2021 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 27 Rollingwood Dr Pittsford 14534 07/13/2021 10:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners N/A 172 Hermitage Rd Rochester 14617 07/14/2021 11:00 AM ...

