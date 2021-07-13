Fourth Department – Photo identification procedure: People v. Johnson

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photo identification procedure Burden of proof People v. Johnson KA 18-00918 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary. He argues that the photo array used in the identification procedure was unduly suggestive. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, although the issue is ...

