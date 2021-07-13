Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
High court ruling gives immigrants facing deportation hope

High court ruling gives immigrants facing deportation hope

By: The Associated Press PHILIP MARCELO July 13, 2021 0

BOSTON — Just a few short months ago, Lucio Perez moved out of the western Massachusetts church he'd lived in for more than three years to avoid deportation. Immigration authorities in March granted the 40-year-old Guatemalan national a temporary stay in his deportation while he argued to have his immigration case reconsidered. Now, Perez is looking to ...

