Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 1, 2021

July 13, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 1, 2021    107 14416 DEASIS, ANSELMO D to GORMAN, MATTHEW et ano Property Address: 1741 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12523 Page: 0357 Tax Account: 128.02-1-3.2 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 14420 CAVES, JEAN Q et ano to DELUCIA, DELANDA J Property Address: 105 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12523 Page: 0198 Tax Account: 068.44-2-1 Full ...

