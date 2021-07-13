Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 16, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 16, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE STRANGER DANGER 1635 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 MONROE ORUM, BREONNA SHAREE LANIECE DOING BUSINESS AS FILED NOYE-POLLAND, MALIK 100 COLERIDGE ROAD APT 22, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - BUTLER, ERIC Q JR 40 ARBORWOOD CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - WEBBE, JAHMEKAH 293 CHARWOOD CIRCLE ...

