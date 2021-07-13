Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 15-16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 15, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GAUDIERI, OLIVERO 1110 CHANNING WOODS DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: HILL HAVEN TRANSITIONAL CARE AND REHABILITATION CENTER et ano Attorney: HEIDI SCHULT GREGORY ESQ Amount: $34,221.19 MCCALL, RASHAD 43 IVY BRIDGE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $9,561.10 MOORE, KAREN 105 PARKWAY DRIVE, NORTH ...

