Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 16, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 16, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 16, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABOULENIN, MOHAMED Appoints: ABUELENIN, LOUAI MOHAMED SABRI DEWOLFF, CARLTON BUD Appoints: AXELROD, RONALD J GEBEL, LUIS Appoints: HALLAT, DAMIEN MARIN, CHELSEA Appoints: HALLAT, DAMIEN MARIN, RHONDA Appoints: HALLATT, DAMIEN SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC

