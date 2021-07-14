Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 2, 2021    110 NOT PROVIDED BARRY, CHRISTINE et al to ROWDEN, IAN et ano Property Address: Liber: 12524 Page: 0355 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $375,000.00 BARTOLOTTI, FRANK A et ano to BARTOLOTTI, MARGARET Property Address: Liber: 12524 Page: 0455 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $1.00 DILEK, SULEYMAN ERHAN et ano to NEWMAN, NICOLE D et ano Property ...

