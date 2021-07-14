Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GREENLIGHTPHOTO 88 COLONNADE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - SCHWARTZ, ALAN H 88 COLONNADE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 PHRAZEOLOGY TEES AND MENS APPAREL 14 IMMEL ST, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - GRANT, ZEBRICK & MONSS-GRANT, TEYGAN 14 IMMEL ST, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - & 95 FAIRGATE ...

