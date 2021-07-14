Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 17, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AUDYCKI, KARYN S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $66,739.53 EDLICH, DIANA B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $38,312.11 J&E BUSINESS CONSULTING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,183.40 JONES, ERNEST B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $84,568.41 Owens, Antoinette Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,306.39 OWENS, DARNELL E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $1,595.99 SCOTT, LINDA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $8,269.16 TAYLOR, CHARLES T SR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,680.64 VANGROL, CHERYL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,075.58 WASHINGTON, JAMES E Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $3,037.41 LIEN ...

