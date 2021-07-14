Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 2, 2021      114 NOT PROVIDED AGOSTINELLI, DAVID J & AGOSTINELLI, ELLEN Property Address: 659 FOREST LAWN DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: EVANS BANK, NA Amount: $200,000.00 ALEXANDER, JESSICA Property Address: 2025 MAIDEN LANE, , NY 14626, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $160,050.00 ASHWORTH, LAUREN J Property Address: 4  HEBERTON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT ...

