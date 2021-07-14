Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY KUDARAVALLI, PUJITHA Appoints: PENDELA, VENKATA SATISH TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2019-1 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

