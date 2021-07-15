Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

By: The Associated Press JOCELYN NOVECK July 15, 2021 0

She'd just upended her life by going public with sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to the governor, realized that Saturday night in February that she had no plan for what came next. She was 25 years old, and had never been in the media spotlight. ...

