Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 6, 2021    85 14420 NONI, JASON et ano to COYLE, JEFFREY Property Address: 219 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12525 Page: 0051 Tax Account: 054.02-1-15 Full Sale Price: $110,000.00 REMINGTON WOODS LLC to SPAULDING, THOMAS Property Address: 27 CAILYN WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12525 Page: 0106 Tax Account: 068.11-9-19 Full Sale Price: $224,153.00 WENCEK, DANIEL ...

