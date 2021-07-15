Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 18, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT AFFORDABLE REFRIGERATION 1109 CULVER ROAD APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - PREBOLA, JAMES M 1109 CULVER ROAD APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE UNSULLIED SERVICES 465 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 JAMES, MURIEL V 52 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER ...

