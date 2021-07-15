Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17-18, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 17, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ESTLICK, VIRGINIA M 52 WIND WAY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $19,185.97 MEGNA, SHANNON A 130 LANSMERE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: SCHOLAND, MARK F et ano Amount: $7,023.25 MESITI HOME IMPROVEMENTS LLC 25 SCENIC CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo