Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 6, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 6, 2021    114 NOT PROVIDED 521 OXFORD LLC Property Address: 521 OXFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $440,000.00 J PAK PROPERTIES LLC & J PAK PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 103 TIOGA STREET, NY Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $517,500.00 14420 BROWN, MICAH J Property Address: 2057  PARMA TOWN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo