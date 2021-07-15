Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 18, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC BANKUNITED NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC DILELLA, ANTHONY F Appoints: DEAL, JENNIFER DILELLA, EMIDIO Appoints: DILELLA, DAVID J FLATLEY, JOSEPH F Appoints: LEVINE, AMY C FRIEDMAN, MATTHEW A Appoints: MEYER, PAUL E KHAN, PERVAIZ Appoints: KHAN, SONYA MAKOWSKI, SUZANA KE Appoints: SILLOWAY, ERICA MEYER, MARIEL C Appoints: ...

