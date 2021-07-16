Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE, MICHAEL R. SISAK and MICHAEL BALSAMO July 16, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general's office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year. The timing ...

