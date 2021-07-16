Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal judge sets 2022 trial date in NYPD firebombing case

Federal judge sets 2022 trial date in NYPD firebombing case

By: The Associated Press July 16, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge Friday set a March 2022 trial date for two Brooklyn lawyers charged with firebombing an empty police vehicle last year amid demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd. Plea negotiations have stalled between prosecutors and attorneys for Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman, who are accused of torching a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo