Fourth Department – Products liability: Mariani v. Guardian Fences of WNY, et al.

July 16, 2021

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Products liability Design defect – Optional safety feature – Buyer knowledge Mariani v. Guardian Fences of WNY, et al. CA 20-00220 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to recover damages for injuries sustained when a truck owned by the plaintiff’s employer backed over him. The ...

